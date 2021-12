By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE — A black 2020 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk with tinted windows and black wheels was stolen between 6 p.m. Dec. 11 and 4:30 a.m. Dec. 12 from the 13000 block of Callender Street.

The victim said he has the only set of keys for the vehicle, which is registered in his wife’s name. The vehicle was entered into the Law Enforcement Information Network as stolen.