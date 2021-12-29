Driver speeding with expired plate

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

RIVERVIEW — A woman who was speeding in a silver Pontiac on Dec. 20 on Fort Street near Williamsburg Drive had her vehicle impounded and towed when it was discovered that the expired license plate was not registered to any vehicle, she did not have a vehicle registration and the vehicle was uninsured.

The woman said her father had bought the car for her at a Wyandotte police auction, and said he should have taken care of all the paperwork with the Michigan Secretary of State office.

A record check showed that a driver of the vehicle had been let off with a warning for the same offenses last September, but had failed to address the issues in the intervening time.

She was cited for speeding, improper plates and no proof of insurance, and was advised to contact the local district court for a hearing date.