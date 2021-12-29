Drunken woman in wrong city

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE — A drunk and disoriented woman was taken into custody the night of Dec. 18 and driven to her own residence when a homeowner in the 15000 block of Cameron Street reported that a stranger was stumbling around her property, and had earlier knocked on her door.

The woman, who had slurred speech, trouble balancing and who smelled of intoxicants, appeared to be lethargic. She thought she was in Woodhaven instead of Southgate, and was physically unable to complete a preliminary breath test.

She was handcuffed and searched, and placed in the back of a police vehicle. Officers searched the immediate area, and found her purse and coat.

She was issued a misdemeanor citation for public intoxication, and given a date to appear in court.