Identity thief opens bank accounts

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE — A Southgate woman said an identity thief applied for a passport in her name and used it online to open a checking and saving account in her name with a local financial institution.

The victim said she has never had a passport, nor has she recently applied for one.

She said she had not lost any money so far due to the fraud, but she was concerned about the breach of her personal information.

The woman said that a few weeks ago, someone at her work requested her Social Security number, but it was an unusual request, so she refused to supply it.

She was given a report number and advised to update the detective bureau with any additional information she might receive.