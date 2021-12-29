Side order of conflict at pizzeria

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

RIVERVIEW — A disagreement between a customer and a fast-food worker the night of Dec. 20 resulted in a police officer mediating a dispute at Hungry Howie’s Pizza, 19182 Fort St.

A store representative summoned police about an angry customer in a silver Jeep Grand Cherokee. The customer said a store employee messed up her order, and that the manager was rude to her and refused to either remake her pizza or refund her order. She was given a customer service number to call and advised on civil dispute remediation options.