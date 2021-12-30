Body camera footage details Riverview Councilman Robbins’ drunken driving crash

By ZEINAB NAJM

Sunday Times Newspapers

RIVERVIEW — While newly elected City Councilman David Robbins awaits his next court date, police body camera footage obtained through the Freedom of Information Act details the night he was involved in an alcohol-related non-fatal car crash, and later an argument with a man in a parking lot.

He was arrested and charged with one count of operating while intoxicated, one count of reckless driving, and one count of leaving the scene of an accident, according to a Nov. 12 press release from Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Robbins was arraigned Nov. 17 in 27th District Court and has a preliminary examination scheduled for 10:45 a.m. Jan. 6 in 27th District Court.

In a Dec. 24 statement Mayor Andrew Swift said he and the residents of Riverview are “absolutely shocked and heartbroken” at Robbins’ behavior.

“His vile, racist comments and behavior come as a major disappointment to the entire city, especially those who supported him in his recent city council election,” Swift said. “Riverview is a small, safe bedroom community that welcomes everyone. Mr. Robbins does not reflect mine or the rest of the city council’s ethic, morals or principals. This young man has some serious personal problems that he needs to deal with. Perhaps he should step away from his new position to take the time he needs to address those problems.”

Swift said he received calls from “way too many” residents who voted for Robbins, saying they feel “snookered” by Robbins.

“Then they ask, ‘How can he expect to serve with this type of behavior?’ And I agree,” Swift said. “I am personally disappointed as I met with Councilman Robbins after the incident, and he assured me repeatedly that he did nothing wrong.”

While being interviewed by police, Robbins repeatedly referred to the race of the man with whom he argued, and also referred to the man as “some random-ass black dude,” and “riff-raff.”

Robbins’ crash occurred about 1:38 a.m. Nov. 4, not long after Robbins was elected to the city council in the Nov. 2 general election.

According to the Wayne County Prosector’s Office, Robbins allegedly was intoxicated and driving at a high rate of speed when he crashed into a tree in the median of Fort Street near Voight Avenue. He then left the scene on foot.

The police body camera footage shows police in the area after the crash which is near Zorba’s Coney Island, 17543 Fort St., where people were seen in the parking lot.

From about 1:47 to 2 a.m., police remained in the parking lot speaking to Robbins and a man allegedly involved in an argument with Robbins.

As police searched the men, they asked them questions about what took place.

Robbins is heard saying that the other man attacked him with a folding knife and that his friends blocked the blade. He is repeatedly heard saying that he doesn’t even know who the other man is and that the man wasn’t from Riverview.

During the conversation with police, Robbins also said he recently was elected to city council. Robbins did not file a complaint and said the man was no threat to him. A friend then took Robbins home.

Police also spoke with the man who let them know he had the knife in his pant leg because it fell through his pants. As they searched the man, he said he wasn’t going to let Robbins threaten him and that he hadn’t met Robbins before.

The man also said he had no problem with Robbins. Police offered the man a ride home where they then gave him back his knife.

About 2:09 a.m., police found a silver Ford Fusion with heavy front end damage in the parking lot of DaVita Riverview Dialysis, 18236 Fort St., which possibly was involved in the crash.

They searched the Fusion, took photos and determined it belonged to Robbins, as seen through the body camera footage. Shortly after, the Fusion was towed by Riverview Towing.

Police arrived to Robbins’ house at 2:48 a.m. where he initially spoke to officers through a screen window before going outside. When asked by police if he knew why they were there talking to him, Robbins said, “Because a guy tried to stab me and I hit him until he stopped.”

At the restaurant, Robbins did not mention the physical altercation but at the house he repeatedly mentioned it to police because he was “pissed.” Neither man appeared to be physically injured in the body camera footage.

Robbins also is heard saying he didn’t want to go to jail and that he had work the next day. Before he was at the restaurant, he said he was at Slip Mahoney’s, 18480 Fort St., where he had about five pints of beer the entire night, in four hours he spent drinking with friends.

Also, Robbins said he was not driving after leaving Slip Mahoney’s and that he was not sure where his car was, but that he parked it there and it should be at the bar.

He said he walked across the street to Zorba’s to get something to eat before going home.

Police then asked if he had his keys, and after searching his pockets, Robbins said he did not have them. As officers continued to question Robbins, he continued to mention his altercation with the man but police were seeking answers on Robbin’s vehicle instead.

Robbins told officers he had a silver Ford Fusion and that he didn’t think there was any damage to it before that night.

Police told Robbins they found a tree run over in the median on Fort Street near Slip Mahoney’s and Zorba’s, and later found the Fusion with damage to the front passenger side and parts of the pine tree embedded in the grill.

Robbins said he left the Fusion in Slip Mahoney’s parking lot and didn’t have the keys. He also did not know who would’ve taken his car.

Toward the end of the conversation with officers, Robbins was told his Fusion was going to be on hold for the detective bureau and that a detective was going to call him for a statement.

Robbins was not arrested at that time and was given a report number. Body camera footage showed officers leaving Robbins’ house about 3:10 a.m.

