Man dies in rollover crash

DEARBORN — One person died and another injured Dec. 29 after the sedan they were in was sideswiped by a truck and another sedan, and rolled over on Ford Road near Maple.

Investigators determined that a Buick sedan, driven by a 19-year-old Dearborn man, was traveling east on Ford Road about 7 p.m. when it was sideswiped by a semi-trailer truck and a Toyota sedan before rolling onto its roof.

The 19-year-old was taken to an area hospital where he later died of his injuries. The passenger of the Buick sustained minor injuries and was later released from the hospital.

The truck driver was not injured. The driver of the Toyota sustained a minor injury and was later released from a hospital. No other occupants of the Toyota were injured.

The incident still is under investigation. It is unknown if intoxicants were involved in this incident.

“This is a tragic situation and our condolences go out this young man’s family,” Police Chief Ronald Haddad said. “I cannot stress enough the importance of obeying traffic safety laws, statistics have shown compliance to traffic safety laws will mitigate these types of situations.”