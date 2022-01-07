Hammond, Bazzi to give state of the community at annual chamber luncheon

DEARBORN — Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud and Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi will address local business leaders and the public at the Dearborn Area Chamber of Commerce annual “A Tale of Our Cities” luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at Dearborn Hills Golf Course in Dearborn.

Both mayors will give a brief forecast as both communities steer into 2022, followed by a question and answer session.

Tickets are $40 for DACC members and $50 for non-members. To register and for more information, go to www.DearbornAreaChamber.org or call 313-584-6100. Space is limited.

“We are delighted to host our newly seated mayors and look forward to our continued work shaping and making our corner of southeast Michigan a great place to live, work and thrive,” DACC President Jackie Lovejoy said. “The infrastructure, programs and the strength of our businesses and residents is essential to bringing us into the future with their leadership and teams.”