Murray seeks security cameras for fire stations

Says firefighters have been victims of theft

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – Fire Chief Joseph Murray explained his department’s request for security cameras at the city’s fire stations during the Jan. 6 City Council Committee of the Whole meeting.

The council is scheduled to vote on the request at its Jan. 11 meeting.

Murray said the Fire Department’s expenditure request of $68,387 would be added to the city’s current purchase order for $773,707 for the purchase and installation of security cameras from D/A Central, an Oak Park security system supplier.

The Fire Department determined that a $57, 617 transfer from its operating budget to its facilities fund will allow it to pursue the project, with the balance, $10,770 for its Melvindale fire station, coming from the current department operating budget.

Murray noted in a Dec. 28 memo to the council that fire stations, which are critical infrastructure sites, have recently experienced shootings in the United States, which underscores the importance of security cameras at the city’s five fire stations and its training center.

He said Fire Department employees have been victimized by larcenies recently, and protective firefighting gear has been stolen.

Murray said the department has not had security cameras in the past, and this is something that the city is doing as an increased security measure.

“The past few years we have had a few thefts,” he said. “We had citizens come in when the station was unoccupied, so it is basically just a measure of protection for our employees and for our resources.”

Murray said the Federal Emergency Management Agency recommends having security cameras near critical infrastructure, and said that a few months ago someone went into a fire station, entered a firetruck, took a fire helmet, and were chased and apprehended by firefighters.

“At least two people that I know of had their turnout gear stolen out of their vehicles, and things stolen out of their vehicles at the station,” he said. “We think that is a risk that we are trying to mitigate here.”

Murray said they have a memorandum of understanding with the union.

He said the agreement indicates that bargaining unit members assigned to a fire station equipped with cameras would not be subject to discipline based on a random review of camera recorded and stored information. However, the footage may be reviewed if a complaint is filed.

Murray said all cameras will be placed outdoors or in common public areas, and the union will be notified when any station camera is installed, and if, in the future, audio recording capability is added.