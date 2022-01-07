Special election approved to fill Hammoud’s House seat

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer asked Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson to call for a special election to fill the vacant State House of Representatives seat following Abdullah Hammoud’s successful mayoral election.

A primary would occur March 1, with a May 3 general election.

Democratic and Republican candidates had until Jan. 7 to file to run, with a Feb. 2 filing deadline for candidates without a political party designation.

Whitmer said holding a special election will help ensure that residents have a representative promoting their best interests in the state Legislature.

“In 2022, we are going to keep our foot on the gas to continue getting things done that put Michiganders first, and it’s important that everyone has a seat at the table,” she said.

Benson said the Department of State is ready to work with local and county officials to carry out special elections this spring.

“Filling these partial terms before districts change will assist election officials in an orderly redistricting process and 2022 election cycle,” she said.