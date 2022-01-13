Dearborn inauguration ceremony Jan. 15 will be virtual

DEARBORN — The city’s 2022 inauguration ceremony will be shown via virtual broadcast at 1 p.m. Jan. 15 due to public health and safety concerns amid the rising community spread of COVID-19.

The mayor, city council, city clerk and charter commission will be sworn in.

The public can watch in the following ways:

• Facebook Live on the City of Dearborn Government Facebook page, www.facebook.com/CityofDearborn, and on Mayor Abdullah Hammoud’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/AHammoudMI.

• City of Dearborn – YouTube.

• CDTV on channel 10 for WOW! and channel 12 for Comcast.

• CDTV’s livestream at this link: https://media.discovervideo.com/show?vg=1683184194&vt=2.

• Go to www.cityofdearborn.org and click the banner at the top of the page.

A full recording of the event will be available beginning Jan. 16 anytime via CDTV’s on-demand link, https://cdtv.viebit.com/index.php?folder=ALL.