ATF discovers large amounts of drugs, cash in Heights raid

By ZEINAB NAJM

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS — Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents found 468 grams of suspected fentanyl and 27.5 grams of suspected cocaine in a raid Jan. 7 that resulted in the arrest of a Dearborn Heights man.

About $36,000 and multiple firearms also were found.

The two complaints filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan list the offenses against Demarious Cockream, 25, as possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and felon in possession of a firearm.

A preliminary exam of the evidence against Cockream is scheduled for 1 p.m. Jan. 24, but no federal court magistrate was listed as of Jan. 13. Court records show a detention hearing was held on Jan. 10.

ATF executed a federal search warrant at Cockream’s house where they knocked and announced their presence before using forced entry to gain access through the rear sliding glass door that went into a bedroom, the affidavit said.

When agents entered, they immediately encountered Cockream on the ground within arm’s reach of a pistol that was on top of a nightstand next to the bed. He was then secured.

“The firearm was found to be a loaded Glock 19, Gen 5, 9mm,” according to the affidavit. “The pistol was loaded with 15 rounds, including one in the chamber. Another firearm, a Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm, was also located in a closet in the same bedroom.”

Cockream’s girlfriend also was in the house at the time of the raid. She said that the two firearms were hers and were registered to her — which was verified — and that Cockream has access to the firearms and touched them.

As someone who has a 2014 felony conviction for carrying a concealed weapon in Jackson, Cockream is prohibited from possessing firearms.

The second affidavit regarding the drugs and cash said Cockream knowingly and intentionally possessed with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing fentanyl. ATF agents found three cell phone stacked on top of each other on the same bedside nightstand where the pistol was found.

“Pursuant to search warrants, agents searched these three phones and found not only indicaations that Cockream was the user of all three phones, but also evidence of Cockream’s possession of firearms and involvement in drug distribution,” the affidavit said.

An Apple iPhone contained photos of Cockream holding firearms and an Android phone appeared to be used for text messages where other parities asked to be supplied with narcotics.

Controlled substances as well as drug distribution paraphernalia — a digital scale, bag sealer or vacuum sealer, a box of sandwich bag, a blender and microwave — were found in the basement.

“Based on my training and experience, I know that these items constitute some of the necessary tools and paraphernalia to ‘cook’ or prepare fentanyl or other narcotics and package them for distribution” the affidavit read.

In the first floor bedroom, agents found a money counter on the floor by a dresser and approximately $36,000 in cash inside the dresser drawer. The money appeared to be bundled into $10,000, $5,500 and $500 bundles.

