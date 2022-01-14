Phone taken during workout

By ZEINAB NAJM

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS — A black iPhone 13 and case were stolen while the owner worked out at LA Fitness, 3223 Fairlane Drive, Jan. 6.

The man was working out near the entrance to the basketball court when his Apple Bipods disconnected from his phone. When he went to investigate why, he realized his phone was missing and saw a man near the court stuffing something into his hoodie pocket.

He went to confront the man about the missing iPhone, and the man said he did not have the phone. According to the report, the victim spoke to the suspect’s friend and while doing so the suspect became agitated and yelled at the victim that he did not have the phone.

The suspected said, “I have a pistol and my CPL. You better get out of here,” while motioning to his waistband. Police spoke with the front clerk who said that while the victim was telling her of the situation, the suspect walked by and said, “You better get him,” then left the building.

It is believed the incident was captured on security cameras, but the footage had not been accessed at the time of the report. The clerk said the manger would be in the next day.

According to the report, the clerk said the suspect comes in often and she will be able to identity him. The victim said he would also be able to identify the man.

The suspect was described as black, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall with a medium build. The suspect’s friend was described only as a black male.