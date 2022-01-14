Sareini calls for investigation into creation, hiring of neighborhood liaison

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – City Council President Michael Sareini called for an investigation into the Human Resources administrator’s creation of and hiring process for a neighborhood liaison position during the Jan. 11 council meeting.

Sareini outlined his concerns to the council in a Jan. 11 memo, which said that it became apparent to him that the HR director sought a civil service position within the city for Mary Laundroche when it became apparent that she would not be retained as the Public Information director, which is a mayoral appointment.

He also alleged that the HR director, whom he said was a proponent of Laundroche being selected for the position, used a subordinate to evaluate Laundroche and the other candidate for the job, which he felt would influence the scoring process.

Sareini also expressed concern that only two of the eight applicants for the position were interviewed.

He also alleged that he received erroneous information from the HR director about the civil service grade level at which Laundroche must be placed, and claimed the director failed to address a complaint he filed on Oct. 15 about the hiring process.

Laundroche acknowledged in a Dec. 28 email to the media that she would be transitioning from her role as the director of Public Information to that of neighborhood liaison, a civil service position with the Property Maintenance and Development Services Department.

She said she would be working directly with residents and community groups in her new role.

“It is a new opportunity that will allow me to strengthen valued relationships, and it will still be focused on the business we are dedicated to – providing accurate, relevant and interesting information,” she said.

Laundroche responded to a request for a comment about the conflict in a Jan. 14 email, saying she didn’t want to detract from the new mayor and his team’s transition.

“I think it is best if attention is placed on their activities and initiatives,” she said. “I am looking forward to continuing to serve the people of Dearborn.

“With gratitude for the leadership of Mayor (Michael) Guido and Mayor (John) O’Reilly (Jr.), and for the high standards they set, my successful and meaningful career with the city has been defined by dedication to our community and by an unassailable commitment to integrity.”