Baby born on I-94 in Allen Park

By ZEINAB NAJM

Sunday Times Newspapers

ALLEN PARK — Michigan State Police and the Allen Park Fire Department assisted a couple when the mother went into labor and delivered a baby while on I-94 near the Southfield Freeway.

The call was made at 7:05 a.m. Jan. 18 to dispatch — who stayed on the line assisting as both agencies responded to the scene.

When MSP troopers arrived, the mother was having contractions and the father was helping her out the best he could, the Michigan State Police Metro Detroit Twitter said. Within moments, mother’s water broke and the baby boy was quickly delivered by father. Troopers covered the baby with a blanket.

Allen Park EMS arrived and tended to the child and mother, MSP said.

Mother and son were transported to a local hospital as troopers followed. According to MSP, at last report mother, father and the baby were doing well.

