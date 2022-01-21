Dearborn holds inauguration ceremony as elected officials look to the city’s future

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – Newly-elected officials spoke about the city’s future during the Jan. 15 inauguration, promising to live up to their campaign promises to tackle the tough issues and listen to residents’ concerns.

The ceremony, streamed live and held with limited in-person attendance due to the pandemic surge, featured a public swearing-in for the mayor, city council, charter commission and city clerk.

Held in the Michael A. Guido Theater at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center, it featured the Dearborn Police and Fire Honor Guard posting the colors, followed by Maria Saad of the Dearborn Youth Theater singing the national anthem.

The invocation featured three local religious leaders: Imam Ahmad Hammoud, the mayor’s uncle, from the Islamic Center of America; Imam Suleiman Hani, of the AlMaghrib Institute; and the Rev. Terri C. Pilarski of Christ Episcopal Church.

A video tribute to former Mayor John O’Reilly Jr. was shown, followed by a heartfelt speech by his son, Devon O’Reilly.

Devon O’Reilly spoke on behalf of his father, who did not attend, and who he said spent more than three decades of his life in service to the city of Dearborn, the last 14 as mayor, and said his father wanted to make sure that the day was about honoring the new incoming officials.

He said he has attended city council meetings since he was a child, and first met Mayor Abdullah Hammoud when they both worked together at Henry Ford Village retirement community.

“It is where I first noticed his compassion, his work ethic and values that he would carry throughout his career to this day,” he said. “When he believes in something, he will work as hard as anyone for it.”

Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Helal A. Farhat administered the oath of office for City Clerk George Darany, the city councilmembers, the charter commission and the mayor.

Mayor Hammoud thanked the residents and his team for entrusting him with the opportunity to serve, and to assure them that he will use this time to move everyone forward.

“As I think about the work ahead of us, I remember the words of the late Congressman John Dingell in his final address to the public,” he said. “He said, ‘Elected officials do not have power –

they hold power in trust for the people who elected them.’

“Everything we do will begin with that basic truth, and the people of Dearborn have the ultimate power, and their trust must be earned rather than granted.”

Hammoud said he is on a mission to solve the city’s biggest problems while being transparent, responsive and accessible to all.

He said the historic diversity of his team is about far more than representation – it is about pooling its shared talents to address shared problems.

“By including more of us, we widen our perspective, we improve our decision-making, and we multiply our impact,” he said. “Dearborn is bigger than all of us, and as we prepare to tackle hundred-year challenges, such as catastrophic flooding, we will think not just about our residents today, but also the residents of tomorrow.”

Each of the council members spoke after they took the oath of office.

Council President Michael Sareini said he will be an active leader who will seek out solutions for the unique and critical issues facing the city.

“The quality of life for our residents must improve, especially with infrastructure that is going to serve our growing population,” he said. “The Dearborn community has been frustrated with inefficiencies and shortcomings from the city government, they demand a city hall that is more transparent and efficient, and whose elected officials are not afraid to speak out and ask the tough questions.”

Sareini said the issues that the residents care the most about will be at the forefront of the city council’s agenda.

“Empowering our police department to address and resolve critical issues of reckless driving and spike in crime, lowering their property taxes while maintaining efficient systems of services, as well as making sensible, fiscally responsible investments in our city’s infrastructure,” he said.

Councilmember Mustapha Hammoud said he was excited to work within the new government as a voice for accountability, ethics and equal treatment for all residents.

“We are at a unique time in the history of Dearborn,” he said. “We are facing multiple health crises, inadequate infrastructure, grappling with a budget shortfall and seeing a transformation in the way we work, learn and live.”

He said residents have demonstrated that they want a new, responsible, accountable and proactive government.

“As one of the largest cities in the state, we are now competing not only statewide, but nationally, for funding, talent and investment,” he said. “We need to provide value to our residents and businesses, and make Dearborn a great place to call home.”

Councilmember Robert Abraham said residents are challenging city officials to maintain public safety and traditional services, like parks, pools and recreation, museums and library systems, and senior services and veteran services, while faced with an upcoming 20 percent reduction in property tax revenue.

“This won’t be easy, but this group of elected officials here is ready, willing and able to meet this challenge,” he said. “We will be the very best we can be to serve you with dignity and pride.”

Councilmember Ken Paris said the city faces the challenges of COVID-19, flooding and budgetary uncertainty.

“People are putting their trust in the elected officials to get the job done,” he said. “We need a lot more citizen involvement and contribution for our community.”

Paris urged residents to serve on commissions and boards, and to attend city meetings.

“We need to know what happened with the flooding, we have a lot of budget challenges, quality of life issues, reckless driving, creating efficiencies, effective government for our citizens and we need to welcome and assist development,” he said.

Councilmember Kamal Alsawafy said he is excited to be serving the city.

“I am excited to be serving Dearborn as we strive to form a city that’s committed to uplifting all its residents, regardless of their color, culture, class or ability,” he said. “A city that will put its differences aside, and its future first.”

Alsawafy said he was proud to serve a city that, 24 years ago, gave an immigrant kid like him who didn’t know a word of English the opportunity to serve his country and his city.

“I’m on the city council now to bridge that gap between the residents and their local government, and I am here to be that leader that’s committed to putting residents first, and I will work to ensure that every resident’s voice will be heard.”

Councilmember Leslie Herrick said this is an amazing time for the city.

“I am excited about the vision of our new mayor, and the foundation he’s putting into place to move Dearborn forward,” she said. “We are focusing on economic development, making it more convenient for our property owners and residents to conduct business with the city, and, importantly, we are working with community partners and governmental partners, collaborating to enhance programs and services to benefit community health, improve the environment, update infrastructure, implement creative solutions to manage increased watershed and so much more.”

Herrick said she will continue to preserve the city’s rich history, and to enhance the things that set Dearborn apart and make people eager to live, work and visit here.

“The community spirit, where we celebrate our diversity, beautiful neighborhoods and tree-lined streets, varied architecture, arts and cultural programs, top-notch fire and police services, recreational opportunities, and places to enjoy the outdoors, make me honored to serve with Dearborn’s 34th city council during this exciting time of transition and opportunity,” she said.

Councilmember Erin Byrnes said she feels genuinely hopeful as she looks ahead to what is next for the city of Dearborn and the team that is in place.

“I am confident that we will be able to address our most urgent challenges while also working to build a bright future for the city that we all call home and the city that we all love,” she said.

Byrnes encouraged residents to participate in city government.

“This is your city, and it’s our city, and we need your voices at the table as we move forward,” she said. “So, I urge everyone to get involved.”

Byrnes said residents can count on her to continue to be committed to the issues of social justice the guided her throughout her first term.

“I will work incredibly hard on your behalf, along with my council colleagues, as we look to build a Dearborn that works for and welcomes everyone,” she said.