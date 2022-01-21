Quick Response Team donation

Quick Response Team donationJanuary 21, 2022 By Times-Herald Newspapers Leave a CommentPhoto Allen Park Police Department FacebookMeijer, in Allen Park awarded Families Against Narcotics a $5,000 donation to help support the Allen Park Police Department’s Comeback Quick Response Team. According to a Facebook post by the department, QRT Sgt. Illie Fetelea, Rick McGuffey, and Terri Braden were out Jan. 18 helping two people get support for addiction. “Good people working together to help people change the path they are on. Thank you Meijer for always being a great partner in our community,” the post read.