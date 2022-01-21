Suspicious strangers in the night

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE — Four men who were checking for unlocked cars in an apartment building parking lot at 5:30 a.m. Jan. 9, in the 11000 block of Dorchester Street, aroused the suspicion of an observant tenant.

The witness said two vehicles, a white Ford and a black Lincoln, pulled into the parking lot, and four men, dressed in black, exited from the vehicles, and spread out, checking car door handles.

He said he did not notice any of the men enter a car before they returned to their vehicles and drove off, heading west on Goddard Road.

Police officers checked the area for the suspects’ vehicles, but did not find any matching their description. They then checked the parked cars, and discovered none with either open doors or items in disarray.