Dearborn police issue advisory on airbag thefts

DEARBORN — The Police Department issued a public advisory today on a recent uptick in thefts of vehicle airbags, primarily involving GM vehicles — specifically the Chevrolet Malibu.

People have been observed targeting vehicles parked on city streets or in parking lots overnight, breaking windows to gain entry, and prying the steering wheel from the column.

Investigators are following leads and working with regional partners to identify those responsible. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dearborn Police Department. If people wish to remain anonymous, they may call CrimeStoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.

“I ask that our citizens be vigilant and immediately contact the police department if they observe this sort of criminal activity in our neighborhoods,” Police Chief Issa Shahin said. “These crimes of opportunity not only have a direct impact on individual residents, but our community as a whole.”