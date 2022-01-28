Haigh, Smith schools to host free COVID-19 vaccination clinics in February

DEARBORN — Dearborn Public Schools will host an additional two more free COVID-19 vaccination clinics in February.

Haigh Elementary, 601 N. Silvery Lane, will offer vaccinations from 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 2 and Feb. 23.

Smith Middle School, 23851 Yale St., will hold clinics from 3 to 7 p.m. Feb. 3 and Feb. 24.

The last vaccination will be administered at 6:45 p.m. at both locations.

Those planning to attend may register here.

The new clinics fall in with five more second clinic dates occurring through Feb. 17 at other schools in the district. (See other dates and clinic locations here.)

Clinics at the schools are provided by C-ASSIST. In addition to new vaccinations, all the events will also offer Pfizer and Moderna booster shots and flu shots. All the vaccinations are free. Health professionals will be on hand to answer questions.

Gift cards will also be given away.

Those starting their vaccination at the second clinic date for that school will need to schedule their second vaccination dose at a different C-ASSIST clinic.

In January, the CDC expanded who was eligible for COVID booster shots. Now, a person only needs to wait five months after their second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine to get a booster and anyone over the age of 12 is eligible for a COVID booster. Those younger than 18 are only able to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

All clinic dates are also listed on the district events calendar on the First Bell website.