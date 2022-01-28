Robert Bemis named Riverview interim police chief

By ZEINAB NAJM

Sunday Times Newspapers

RIVERVIEW — Police Lt. Robert Bemis, will serve as interim police chief starting Jan. 31 following the resignation of Chief Ronald Beggs.

Bemis has over 20 years of experience with the police department including serving in his latest role as lieutenant since March 2021. In October 2020 he was honored with the Unit Meritorious Performance Award for his exceptional, heroic, professional skill and conduct for his response to a gunman situation at Greentrees Apartments.

City Manager Douglas Drysdale makes the decisions on hiring and firing, according to the city charter with the city council also voting to confirm the decision.

At a Jan. 18, City Council meeting, several residents spoke during public comment praising Beggs’ work and accomplishments since he became chief Jan. 11, 2021.

He was unanimously appointed by city council.

In his resignation letter to Drysdale, Beggs cited the city’s political environment.

The city doesn’t have a timeline for a permanent replacement.

The topic has been discussed going back months with Councilmembers Chuck Norton and Sussie O’Neil asking questions during a council meeting on the hiring of a deputy chief from outside the department instead of within.

One candidate — not from the department — was interviewed for the position but has not been hired. Drysdale said at a Sept. 7, 2021, council meeting that Beggs was evaluating staffing in the police department and it was Beggs’ recommendation to bring in and have someone as a deputy chief instead of an administrative lieutenant.

At a Jan. 10 study session, O’Neil and Norton read statements regarding the deputy chief position. O’Neil said she continues to feel that an outside, high salary job does not need to be filled when Riverview has the least amount of police officers it has ever had.

Norton said that as for the topic of hiring a deputy chief, ultimately those decisions fall on the responsibility of the city manager and the police chief.

To watch the city council meetings go to www.cityofriverview.viebit.com.

(Zeinab Najm can be reached at [email protected])