Sean Fletcher named director of Dearborn Parks and Recreation

DEARBORN – Mayor Abdullah Hammoud announced today the appointment of Sean Fletcher as director of the Parks and Recreation Department. Fletcher has served as director of Parks and Recreation for the city of Kalamazoo—“Kzoo Parks”—for 10 years.

Prior, he spent 15 years in Canton Township’s Leisure Services Department, where his responsibilities cut across recreational programming, events, facilities, performing arts, and other administrative and management duties.

During his tenure, Canton Leisure Services was awarded the gold medal for excellence by the National Recreation and Park Association, which recognizes excellence in park and recreation services nationwide.

Fletcher will conclude his tenure in Kalamazoo on Feb. 17. He will officially begin his new role on Feb. 28. Dan Plamondon will continue to serve as interim director until then.

As director, Fletcher will be responsible for a department that manages over 40 city parks and is staffed by 28 full-time employees and roughly 400 part-time and seasonal staff.

“Lifelong public servants like Sean embody the values we want to bring to all city departments,” Hammoud said. “He brings 25 years of experience and expertise, a people-first mindset, and a commitment to excellence in both management and service delivery. We could not be more excited to welcome Sean Fletcher to the city of Dearborn.”

“I’m very excited about opportunity to work with Mayor Hammoud and the Dearborn parks and rec team.” Fletcher said. “I look forward to providing excellent opportunities in the community and serving a great city and all of our residents.”