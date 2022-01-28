Southgate Council approves select LED streetlight conversion

Project has a 6.5-year payback

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE – The City Council approved the conversion of 51 streetlights to LED, entering into a contract with DTE that, with the resultant decreased energy usage, will pay for itself in 6.5 years.

The resolution, which passed unanimously at the Jan. 18 meeting, continues the city’s conversion of its streetlights to light-emitting diodes, which deliver the same illumination while using less electrical energy.

In a Jan. 13 memo to the council, City Administrator Dustin Lent said DTE will replace the 51 designated streetlight bulbs for $22,310, and will provide the city with a $1,369 rebate once the project is complete.

The city’s annual energy savings for the conversion of the 51 streetlights is $3,530, based on current utility rates.

Assistant City Administrator and Finance Director David Angileri reviewed and concurred with the proposal, noting the relatively short payback period.

He said that funds for the project are available in the Act 51 major and local street fund account to cover the cost.

Michigan’s Public Act 51 governs the distribution of motor vehicle fuel taxes and registration fees for transportation purposes.

The streetlights being replaced are on Heritage Place Drive, Northline Road, Prechter Boulevard and Reeck Road.

The high-pressure sodium lamps being replaced include 20 200-watt HPS and three 400-watt HPS units, which will be converted to 136-watt LED units, and 28 100-watt HPS units which will be converted to 58-watt LED units.