By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

MELVINDALE — A young man who had borrowed his uncle’s maroon 2016 Chrysler 300C filed a police report the night of Jan. 16 when he discovered that an unknown vandal had covered the roof of the car with broken eggs, ketchup and flour, which had run down the side of the car and then frozen.

There appeared to be no other damage to the car, and no one had tried to enter it. There were no witnesses, and no surveillance camera footage of the vandalism.