By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE — A beige purse and wallet, $110 cash, multiple credit cards, a Social Security card and a case containing a crucifix were stolen Feb. 1 from a silver Kia in an apartment parking lot in the 13400 block of Parkside Way.

The victim said she was dropping off groceries for her daughter when she left her purse on the back seat of her unlocked car for two minutes. She did not see anyone in the area when she returned to her car and discovered the theft.