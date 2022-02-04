Snowmobile and storage trailer stolen

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

RIVERVIEW — A red 2002 Polaris Edge 700 snowmobile and its storage trailer were reported stolen Jan. 25 from the fenced storage lot of a business in the 11900 block of Longsdorf Avenue.

A chain on the locked gate was sheared by bolt cutters, and vehicle tracks in the snow revealed the path of the thieves’ vehicle that hitched up and took the trailer.

A nearby surveillance camera showed a black 2021 GMC Denali entering the lot at 3 p.m. on Jan. 25, with two men in it, and it shows them stealing the snowmobile and trailer.