Heights purchases, demolishes 4 more flood-prone houses from Ecorse Creek area

HEIGHTS – The city continued its mission to eliminate the number of flood-prone houses along its Ecorse Creek corridor last week, with the demolition of four more structures.

All four houses were on Currier Street, bringing the total of houses demolished along and near the creek to over 20 since the initiative began. Five additional houses are in the process of being purchased, and will be slated for demolition later this spring.

Funded by grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the demolitions are one element of Mayor Bill Bazzi’s long-term flood mitigation plan that will help alleviate the adverse impact of flooding along the Rouge River Watershed.

“I’m pleased we are able to purchase and demolish even more homes along this flood plain” explained Mayor Bazzi. “It is giving those residents who have been devastated by flooding so many times in this area the opportunity to sell their homes at a fair price, relocate, and allow them to move on from the pain and inconvenience that has plagued them.

“We have a number of technical experts and agencies actively exploring longer-term, more comprehensive solutions to the flooding problem, and the best of these will be implemented as one of my highest priorities. In the meantime, I am pleased we’ve been able to give several of these affected residents a way to help put an end to the flood-related problems they have experienced.”

The $1.5 million FEMA grant used to purchase and demolish these four homes was originally made available back in 2016, but the application wasn’t correctly followed up on, so the funds weren’t secured. Shortly after assuming his role as mayor last year, Bazzi and his administration were able — after months of followup and communications with FEMA officials and residents — to secure a renewal of the grant, get the proper background information submitted, and complete the process, allowing them to secure the $1.5 million.

Bazzi said that the more than 20 houses that have been demolished so far is a start.

“We have recently applied for another FEMA grant in the amount of $2.5 million, which is currently under consideration and pending approval,” he said. “Once we secure this one, we will be able to help even more residents move out of these flood-prone structures and out of the flood plain.”

Once these demolitions are completed and the lots cleared, they, like those from earlier demolitions, will be left vacant to help reduce the negative impact of flooding in the area.

Bazzi said participation in this purchase-and-demolition initiative is voluntary.

“We absolutely will not pressure a resident to sell their home,” he said. “Once a grant becomes available, we notify the residents in the affected area of its availability. It is then entirely their decision whether or not to pursue the sale of their home.”

Once a resident confirms interest in selling their house, independent appraisers are brought in to assess the value of the house. At that point, the resident can either choose to continue with the sale process, or not pursue it and retain their ownership as-is.

“Residents who are interested can be assured they will be dealt with fairly and honestly,” Bazzi said. “Our mission here is to relieve their pain, suffering and financial burden, and make sure each of them gets a fair deal in the process.”