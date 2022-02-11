Suspect in custody following homicide in northeast Dearborn

DEARBORN — A 31-year-old suspect is in custody after a 78-year-old man was killed in northeast Dearborn this morning.

Police and Fire personnel responded to the 7500 block of Indiana for a medical assist about 9 a.m., whereupon they found the deceased man. Detectives and crime scene investigators responded to identify the man, gather evidence and canvas the area for witnesses.

The incident does not appear to be a random act. The Police Department does not believe there are any threats connected to the incident that might pose a danger to residents in the neighborhood.

“This loss of life is tragic and on behalf of the Dearborn Police Department,” Police Chief Issa Shah said. “I extend my deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victim. We are investigating to provide the answers this individual’s family and loved ones need and deserve.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Police Department at 313-943-2241.