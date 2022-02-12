Dearborn police fatally shoot armed man

Detroit police, MSP investigating

DEARBORN — Dearborn police officers fatally shot an armed man in Detroit this morning while they were investigating a fire in the city’s northeast side.

Police officers responded to the fire at the Al-Huda Islamic Association, 8835 W. Warren Ave., early this morning. When they arrived, they encountered an armed man who appeared to have shot at the officers.

The officers pursued the man south along Lonyo into Detroit, whereupon the man fired at the officers as they ordered him to drop his weapon, police said. The officers returned fire, fatally striking him.

A joint task force of the Detroit Police Department and Michigan State Police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department.

“This was a tragic incident for our faith community and the Dearborn community overall that, unfortunately, led to a loss of life,” Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said. “I commend our officers for responding with the utmost professionalism and courage to protect the community from imminent danger.”