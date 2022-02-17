Hit-and-run driver who struck Melvindale pedestrian sought

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

MELVINDALE – The driver of a blue Mercury Mariner who struck a pedestrian at 11:20 p.m. Feb. 8 at Dix-Toledo Road near Blanche Street is being sought by the Police Department.

Surveillance camera footage from a nearby gas station shows the vehicle hitting the woman while it was in the northbound lane of Dix Toledo Road.

The woman was walking in the road because the sidewalk hadn’t been cleared of snow.

A piece of the right passenger side bumper was left at the scene. The vehicle is believed to be either light ice blue metallic or sport blue metallic.

The woman, who was taken to the hospital, has no memory of the vehicle that struck her.

Anonymous tips about the hit-and-run driver or vehicle may be shared with the Police Department at 313-429-1070, Ext. 2.