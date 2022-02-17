Wayne man arraigned for murder of 78-year-old Dearborn man

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Michael Steven Hicks, 31, of Wayne, with the Feb. 11 murder of Daniel Willard Sweeney, 78, of Indiana Street in Dearborn.

It is alleged that Hicks fatally stabbed Sweeney multiple times with a large kitchen knife, then stole his car, which was later recovered in another location.

Police officers responded to a 911 call at 9 a.m. Feb. 11 and found Hicks disheveled, underdressed and without shoes in the 7510 block of Indiana Street. After speaking to Hicks, the police did a wellness check at a house in the 7520 block of Indiana Street, Sweeney’s residence, where they found it to be ransacked, and found Sweeney on the living room floor, covered with a blanket and bleeding from multiple stab wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police Cpl. Dan Bartok said Hicks was arraigned Feb. 16 in front of 19th District Court Judge Gene Hunt on one count first degree murder and one count felony murder, and remanded into custody without bond.

The probable cause conference is Feb. 28, with a March 4 preliminary examination of the evidence against him.

Police Chief Issa Shahin said the department’s investigation will provide the victim’s family and loved ones with the answers they need and deserve.

“This loss of life is tragic, and on behalf of the Dearborn Police Department, I extend my deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victim,” he said.