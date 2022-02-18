Dearborn artists featured in ‘Art Collab Project’ at Padzieski Gallery

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – The work of three Dearborn artists – Sunshine Durant, Paul Zonca and Debbie LaPratt – are featured in the Art Collab Project, which runs through March 18 at Padzieski Gallery.

The project randomly paired 60 artists for one month, who were challenged to learn from each other, work in different media and go outside their comfort zones.

The goal of the project was to connect, inspire and feature the work of southeastern Michigan artists working in different media, while encouraging them to build connections, strengthen the artistic community and enjoy the process.

Padzieski Gallery coordinator and curator Sasha Corder of Lincoln Park and artist Michelle Boggess-Nunley of Grosse Pointe Park, who together created and curated the Art Collab Project, found it to be an appealing way to attract visitors to the gallery as it emerges from its COVID-19 closure.

Boggess-Nunley said artists became disconnected during the pandemic, so the Art Collab Project provided a way to bring them back together, randomly pairings artists who work in different media.

“We did it blindly, where they would sign up on my website, and we would pair photographers with painters, painters with sculptors, and sculptors with designers,” she said. “It was almost a way to get us out of our comfort zone, and gently nudge us into something that we had never done before.”

Boggess-Nunley said the collaboration was a way to challenge each artist to teach their techniques and skills to another artist, and, in return, learn from their partner.

“I wasn’t expecting this to be anything close to what it is, let alone the talent that we have, and the amazing pieces,” she said. “Everyone had fun doing it, we are getting great reviews and I’m thrilled.”

Durant said it was satisfying to come out into the community and work with another artist.

She said the stress of being an educator during the pandemic prevented her from using her solitude from creating more art.

Durant said she enjoyed getting to know and working with her artistic partner, Linda Yellin of Detroit, on Pheasant of Hope, which is inspired by Detroit’s Eastern Market.

“I can almost see her fingermarks in the paint on what she did, and it just makes me so happy,” she said. “She was so nervous about the whole thing, and having her in the gallery for the first time, and seeing how she reacted – for me, it was more about her than me.”

Yellin said she made a new friend and feels she has been accepted by the art community, which in turn has given her a chance to be exposed to more artists and techniques.

“Working with Sunshine has been such a delight,” she said. “She could not have been more welcoming and complimentary of my ideas and the things that I have added to it, so I really enjoyed it very much.”

Zonca said about 10 years ago, he started wondering what it would be like to draw or paint some of the things he was photographing.

He said drawing and painting relaxes him.

Zonca said “Plant Floor” was inspired the by Cadillac Clark Street plant, where he worked in production for many years, and is an iconic Detroit landmark, which is something his partner, LaPratt, showcases in her work.

LaPratt, a potter, said she loves working with people and sharing ideas, and she is pleased to be working in her hometown.

She said the gallery used to be part of the Dome Room roller rink, where she hung out as a child.

“I love working with artists, talking to artists and sharing ideas,” she said. “You get inspiration from different artists.”

Her work “The Vision of One” is made of clay, and is based on Zonca’s ideas.

“The one that really struck me was the Ford Rouge,” she said. “I didn’t even think until about a week ago that it was the home of Henry Ford, Dearborn, Ford, so this is how it all came together.”

LaPratt said she loves architecture and history. She said she named her piece “The Vision of One” as a tribute to Henry Ford, who started with one car, which has expanded to what Ford is today.

Zonca said meeting someone new, with a different approach and different ideas on how to go about doing something led to good conversations and a good friendship.

The Padzieski Gallery is in the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center, 15801 Michigan Ave., and is open 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Artist discussions will be held live, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. March 2 and 10 at the gallery, and March 16 on Zoom. The link will be posted on the gallery’s website.

For more information, go to Padzieskigallery.org or boggessart.com/the-art-collab-project.