Detroit firefighters take rig to Melvindale restaurant

Driver had alcohol in his system

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

MELVINDALE – Four Detroit firefighters who took a firetruck to Hops and Barley Bar and Grill, 18561 Allen Road in Melvindale, the night of Feb. 11 face an internal investigation.

The crew was from Engine Company 48, which is located at 2300 Fort St., near the Melvindale border.

Following a 911 call from a patron of the bar, who claimed the first responders were drinking beer, a Melvindale police officer, who was wearing a body-worn camera, investigated, and asked the driver to move the rig from the front of the building, where it was impeding traffic.

The crew, who said they were sending off a co-worker who was transferring to another job, said they were only drinking ice tea with their dinner.

However, multiple media sources reported that when the crew returned to their station, the driver was found to have alcohol in his system. In addition, the crew was advised that they were not allowed to take a rig outside of the Detroit city limits without permission.

Interim Detroit Fire Commissioner Charles Simms told Fox 2 News that the firefighters’ mistakes should not reflect on the entire department. He also noted that there are supportive programs in place for any employees who need help addressing their alcohol usage.