Sweet Treat: Chocolate Scavenger Hunt highlights Lincoln Park businesses

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

LINCOLN PARK – Lincoln Park’s annual chocolate-themed event, designed to introduce participants to city businesses, continues to be a sweet treat as 20 stores took part in the Feb. 12 Chocolate Scavenger Hunt.

Participants picked up their maps at the Lincoln Park Moose Lodge, and those who visited all 20 participating locations had a chance to win one of two gift baskets – one for the under 21 crowd, and one for adults.

Event co-organizer and City Councilmember Maureen Tobin said some of the businesses might not normally have chocolate in their store, but by participating in the scavenger hunt, they have an opportunity to introduce more people to their building and products, which encourages residents to shop in the city.

She said the new participants this year included Lincoln Park Nutrition, and Pleasantrees, a cannabis dispensary, both of which opened a few weeks ago, and Nina’s Niche, an antique and collectibles store.

Tobin said Campestre Chicken, which offers Mexican and Salvadorian cuisine, as well as Peruvian chicken, is new, as is El Angel Carniceria and Taqueria, a Mexican restaurant and meat shop, and Pita to Go, a Mediterranean restaurant.

“We have quite a few new businesses, and some old businesses that are just a staple in the community,” she said. “It’s just really nice for everybody to find out that they are there, and the business owners really appreciate bringing in the traffic.”

Tobin said this is the eighth chocolate themed event they have run close to Valentine’s Day, and it is sponsored by the Economic Development Corporation and the Downtown Development Authority.

Event co-organizer and City Councilmember Michael Higgins said the prize baskets had donations from all of the participating businesses.

“There are over $800 worth of prizes,” he said. “There will be a drawing at the next city council meeting from everybody that completes the scavenger hunt.”

Sara Weekly, 19, of Lincoln Park, said she was looking forward to the chocolate itself, and said, with a smile, that chocolate was a cure for just about anything.

She said she prefers milk chocolate over dark chocolate.

“I’ve tried dark chocolate, but it’s too bitter for me,” she said. “I have a sweet tooth.”

Caton Arreguin, 21, said he anticipated that the Chocolate Scavenger Hunt would be fun. He said his favorite chocolates are truffles.

A basket of chocolate candies greeted guests at Lincoln Park Nutrition, one of the new businesses in town, which sells energizing herbal tea drinks and protein shakes.

Co-owner Lisa Gonzalez said the Chocolate Scavenger Hunt introduced a lot of new people to the store that day, while co-owner Cassandra Clickard said their metabolism-boosting mega-teas were appealing to the new customers coming in, along with their shakes.

“We are looking forward to giving good nutrition to everybody,” she said. “Hopefully, more people will start to hear about us and come in.”