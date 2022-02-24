Bazzi names Jerrod Hart new police chief

Mark Meyers relieved of duties

By ROBERT ANKRAPP

For the Times-Herald

HEIGHTS – Mayor Bill Bazzi appointed Jerrod Hart police chief today after relieving Police Chief Mark Meyers of his duties effective immediately earlier in the day.

No details were provided regarding the replacement.

Hart will oversee all operational duties of the department, and will report to the mayor. Hart will assume his new responsibilities effective Feb. 28. In the meantime an interim chief has been appointed.

The move comes less than a month after Bazzi named Joseph Thomas Jr. police commissioner to oversee administrative operations of the Police Department.

“It is my great pleasure to welcome Chief Hart to the Department,” Bazzi said. “The chief brings with him a wealth of first-hand operational and administrative experience, gained through over 30 years of patrol, investigative and command experience in the profession.

“I am confident Chief Hart’s impressive history, coupled with his community-oriented leadership focus will make him an effective leader for the Dearborn Heights Police Department – in addition to an effective community-minded ambassador for our residents.”

Hart’s professional experience includes 26 years of service with the Novi Police Department, where he served in numerous patrol, investigative and leadership positions, culminating with his role as the department’s assistant chief of police from 2012 to 2017.

Since 2017, he has served as Saline police chief, until accepting the Dearborn Heights position.

His academic experience includes earning a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Ferris State University, and a master’s degree in Technology Studies in Emergency Management & Homeland Security from Eastern Michigan University. Hart also completed the 26th session of EMU’s School of Police Staff and Command executive leadership program, where he also served as the program’s president.

“I am excited to join the women and men who serve the city of Dearborn Heights with honor, compassion and dedication,” Hart said. “As a contemporary law enforcement professional with over 30 years’ experience, my immediate focus will be ensuring the public’s safety, assessing internal and external customer service, officer wellness initiatives, and building trust with staff and community members.

“I grew up in Taylor, and our house of worship was here in Dearborn Heights, so I certainly have a strong connection to the area. I look forward to rolling up my sleeves and serving our beautiful community with a focus on transparency, building trust and accountability.”

Meyers served almost two years as chief after being appointed by Mayor Daniel Paletko on May 26, 2020. He briefly served as deputy chief as well.

According to his biography on the city’s website, Meyers is a 24-year veteran of law enforcement starting his career with the Detroit Police Department.

Meyers joined the Dearborn Heights Police Department in August 1997. Working his way up the ranks, Meyers was promoted to sergeant in 2014 and was assigned as the department’s systems administrator overseeing all technology and information systems.

He returned to his roots as an investigator in 2016 when he was promoted to lieutenant in charge of criminal investigations before being promoted to captain in 2017 joining the police administration division.

Meyers’ college career included a bachelor’s degree in public law and government in 1994 at EMU.

He continued his education, graduating in 2006 from Madonna University with a master’s degree in business administration and graduated from the EMU School of Police Staff and Command Executive Leadership Program in 2016.