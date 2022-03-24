Heights receives $1.675 million in federal funds to help address flooding issue

HEIGHTS – The city was the recipient of over $1.6 million in federal funds March 23 to help address its ongoing flooding issue along Ecorse Creek.

A ceremonial check in the amount of $1.675 million was presented to Mayor Bill Bazzi by U.S. Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-13th District) and Debbie Dingell (D-12th District) during a presentation at City Hall.

The $1.675 million is part of a $15.4 million overall project funding package of 10 community investments for cities throughout the 13th Congressional District that is being provided through the new federal government budget.

“We are grateful to Congresswomen Tlaib and Dingell, and all those who played an instrumental role in helping us secure these funds for our community” Bazzi said. “This is one of the largest investments the city has received to help address this problem.

“It will be a tremendous help in our mission to study and provide solutions to the flooding issue that has plagued so many homes and businesses along Ecorse Creek.”