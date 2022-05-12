AP teacher honored for saving student’s life

AP teacher honored for saving student’s lifeMay 12, 2022 By Times-Herald Newspapers Leave a CommentPhoto courtesy of City of Allen Park FacebookAllen Park Middle School Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Bruce Andrews (left) is presented with a Life Saving Award by Fire Chief Ed Cann during the May 10 Allen Park City Council meeting. Last month, Andrews saved the life of a student who was choking on a banana in the cafeteria, a school district Facebook post said. He was able to perform the Heimlich maneuver and the student returned to his normal school activities.