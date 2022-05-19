Heights state senator 1 of 15 candidates disqualified from primary election

By ZEINAB NAJM

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS — State Sen. Betty Jean Alexander (D-5th District) has been disqualified from the Aug. 2 primary and Nov. 8 general election ballots due to a late filing fee.

According to a letter sent to Alexander May 17, the $50 fee was paid Feb. 24 but her affidavit of identity was completed Feb. 1 so the Michigan Campaign Finance Act statement was false.

In her submitted affidavit of identity for candidacy, Alexander completed a statement that at the time of signing she had no outstanding statements, reports, late filing fees or unpaid fines under the act.

The Bureau of Election notified Alexander’s committee on Nov. 22 when a late filing fee notice was sent via standard mail, the letter said.

A May 17 Michigan Department of State release said, “The Michigan Election Law requires candidates filing for office to state that ‘as of the date of the affidavit, all statements, reports, late filing fees, and fines required of the candidate or any candidate committee organized to support the candidate’s election under the Michigan campaign finance act … have been filed or paid.’ The Election Law also states that ‘An officer shall not certify … the name of a candidate who executes an affidavit of identity that contains a false statement.’”

Alexander is running for re-election, but in the 6th District following redistricting. She currently represents Dearborn Heights, Garden City, Inkster, Redford Township and part of Detroit in the 5th District.

Candidates — Democrats Vicki Barnett, Darryl Brown and Mary Cavanagh, and Republican Ken Crider — running for the seat remain on the primary election ballot.

In 2018, Alexander defeated then state Sen. David Knezek in the primary election and then DeShawn Wilkins in the general election to win the seat.

The state disqualified 11 candidates for false statements regarding their compliance with the Act, and four other candidates because of missing information or information that indicates the candidate is not eligible in the jurisdiction.

(Zeinab Najm can be reached at [email protected])