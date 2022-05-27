Dearborn Public Health Department distributes 500 units of free baby formula to families in need

DEARBORN — The Dearborn Department of Public Health held an emergency baby formula distribution event today at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center. Families were able to drive up to the center’s west entrance and receive up to five units of various types of baby formula.

While the distribution was scheduled to run until 2 p.m., available units of formula ran out at approximately 11:30 a.m. — 30 minutes into the event.

“We set out to help alleviate the pain and suffering that Dearborn families are dealing with,” Dearborn Public Health Director Ali Abazeed said. “While this won’t meet the overwhelming need, we wanted to do as much good for as many people as possible, and we hope to do more.”

DPH was able to obtain the units by coalescing non-profit partners to obtain formula from as many channels as possible. Partner organizations are the Amity Foundation, the Dearborn Firefighters Burn Drive, the Dearborn Goodfellows, and the Dearborn Exchange Club.

“We got five units here, 10 there, 100 elsewhere. We left no stone unturned,” Abazeed said.

In addition to distribution roughly 500 units of formula, DPH personnel provided bilingual guides (English and Arabic) on how to safely substitute formula if a preferred brand runs out.

The Dearborn Department of Public Health is a revamped city department established in April of this year as part of Mayor Abdullah Hammoud’s vision of instituting health considerations in all city policies.

“This department is about ensuring we never miss an opportunity to promote the health and well-being of Dearborn families,” said Hammoud, an epidemiologist by training. “As this event demonstrated, the need is significant, but so is our will to do something.”

Residents may follow the department on social media (@DearbornDPH) for future announcements.