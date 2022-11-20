Dearborn’s annual tree lighting ceremony returns Nov. 21

A new 30-foot white fir will permanently serve as Dearborn’s ceremonial Christmas tree

DEARBORN – The city will mark the beginning of the holiday season Nov. 21, with its annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center, 15801 Michigan Ave.

The free event, the longstanding Dearborn tradition gets underway at 6 p.m. when Mayor Abdullah Hammoud, assisted by a special guest student from Nowlin Elementary School, will light the city’s new ceremonial Christmas tree outside the Michael A Guido Theater’s west entrance.

The towering 30-foot tall white fir, which replaces a smaller tree used in years prior, will provide a fitting welcome to patrons attending the Annual Festival of Trees in the Lincoln Ballroom.

Prior to and after the tree lighting, attendees will be able to have their picture taken with one of Santa’s reindeer and a member of Santa’s elf staff.

The evening’s festivities will continue in the Guido Theater with holiday performances by the Dearborn Community Concert Band, the Dearborn Public Schools Elementary and Secondary Honors Choirs, the Dearborn Youth Theater and a special presentation by Vanessa El-Zein and a surprise guest.

The in-theater portion of the evening will conclude with Mayor Hammoud leading an audience sing-along, featuring some of the best-known songs of the holiday season.

Following the sing-along, everyone is invited to enjoy cookies, coffee and hot chocolate in the lobby and take a free tour of the Festival of Trees in the Lincoln Ballroom, where younger children can visit with Santa Claus.

The annual tree lighting and sing-along is hosted by the Dearborn Parks & Recreation Department. For further information, call 313-943-2350.