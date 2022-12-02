Dearborn woman wins $1 million Powerball prize from Michigan Lottery

DEARBORN – A Dearborn woman describes winning a $1 million Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery as “breathtaking.”

Carolyn Geiss, 80, matched the five white balls in the Oct. 26 drawing to win the big prize: 19-36-37-46-56. She bought her winning ticket at Charaf Oil Inc., 7000 Greenfield Road in Dearborn.

“I like playing all kinds of Lottery games, and Powerball is one of my favorites,” Geiss said. “I checked the winning numbers as soon as they were posted and when I saw I’d matched five numbers, it took my breath away. I have been playing the Lottery since it began, and it feels great to win big.”

Geiss recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim her prize. With her winnings, she plans to take care of her family.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on Nov. 19. One ticket bought in Kansas won the $93 million jackpot. The current jackpot stands at $81 million.

Powerball plays may be purchased for $2 each at Lottery retailers across the state and online at MichiganLottery.com. A “Power Play” option that multiplies non-jackpot prizes by up to 10 times to a maximum of $2 million may be added to any Powerball play for only $1. For an additional $1 per play, Double Play may be added to a Powerball ticket, giving players a second chance to win up to $10 million in the nightly Double Play drawing.

The Powerball drawing takes place at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday and may be watched live online at: http://www.powerball.com. Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states; Washington, D.C.; U.S. Virgin Islands; and Puerto Rico.

More than 97 cents of every dollar spent on Lottery tickets is returned to the state in the form of contributions to the state School Aid Fund, prizes to players and commissions to vendors and retailers. In the 2021 fiscal year, the Lottery provided about $1.42 billion for Michigan’s public schools, its seventh record contribution in a row.

Since it began in 1972, the Lottery has contributed more than $26 billion to support public education in Michigan.

For additional information, follow the Michigan Lottery on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and online at MichiganLottery.com.