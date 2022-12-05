Dearborn Heights seniors celebrate Thanksgiving with luncheon parties at senior centers

By ROBERT ANKRAPP

For the Times-Herald

HEIGHTS — Dearborn Heights seniors had the opportunity to participate in two pre-Thanksgiving luncheon parties recently, which were held at the city’s Berwyn and Eton senior recreation centers.

Both events featured buffets featuring traditional Thanksgiving-themed offerings, including turkey, potatoes and stuffing, followed by live entertainment at both events. The Berwyn celebration featured singer Michael Carluccio, while the Eton celebration featured the 12-member Harmony Town Chorus.

Berwyn Senior Center Celebration

Eton Senior Center celebration