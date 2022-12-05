Times-Herald and Sunday Times Newspapers

Dearborn Heights seniors celebrate Thanksgiving with luncheon parties at senior centers

Photo courtesy of the city of Dearborn Heights
Seniors at the Berwyn Senior Center enjoy a Thanksgiving celebration.

 

By ROBERT ANKRAPP
For the Times-Herald

HEIGHTS — Dearborn Heights seniors had the opportunity to participate in two pre-Thanksgiving luncheon parties recently, which were held at the city’s Berwyn and Eton senior recreation centers.

Both events featured buffets featuring traditional Thanksgiving-themed offerings, including turkey, potatoes and stuffing, followed by live entertainment at both events. The Berwyn celebration featured singer Michael Carluccio, while the Eton celebration featured the 12-member Harmony Town Chorus.

Berwyn Senior Center Celebration

Singer Michael Carluccio entertains the crowd at the Berwyn Senior Center.

Eton Senior Center celebration

The 12-member Harmony Town Chorus entertains the crowd at the Eton Senior Center.