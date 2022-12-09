Dearborn police holiday events benefit hundreds of families, children during the holiday season

Events support the community & families in need, toys can be dropped off through Dec. 14

DEARBORN – Dearborn police held their annual Toys for Tots kickoff event Dec. 5 and collected hundreds of toys and cash donations for children and families in the community made possible by the Marines Toys for Tots program, which brings the Christmas spirit into the lives of those in need.

In addition to this collection event, the Department teamed up with the Dearborn Goodfellows for the annual newspaper sale; the Dearborn firefighters for the 2022 Shop with a Hero event; and Blue Hands United for Autism for a fun, sensory specific activities and holiday cheer, including pictures with Santa.

All events either collected funds, gathered gifts or gave Police and Fire personnel a chance to spend time with children with special needs during the holidays.

The Police Department is continuing to collect for Toys for Tots through Dec. 14. Anyone can drop off a new, unwrapped toy in the Police Department lobby, 16099 Michigan Ave.

“This collaboration with our partners Marine Toys for Tots means that more families will have a chance to place a toy under the tree on Christmas day for their families,” Police Chief Issa Shahin said. “If there’s one thing I know about Dearborn, it’s that our community always shows up for a good cause.”

Marines Toys for Tots has been helping families for many years. The program collects about 2 million toys a year as part of this initiative. Last year, in Dearborn, the program helped nearly 2,700 children at Christmas.

More information about the program and online donations can be made at www.toysfortots.org.