Dearborn, Dearborn Heights mayors to discuss state of the community at annual chamber breakfast

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud and Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi will address local business leaders and the public at the Dearborn Area Chamber of Commerce annual “A Tale of Our Cities” Business Builder Series breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. Feb. 7, at the Ford Community & Performance Arts Center, 15801 Michigan Ave., Dearborn.

Networking and breakfast will be followed by presentations by Hammoud and Bazzi. Both mayors will give a brief forecast for the communities, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Space is limited and registration is required. Tickets — $40 for members, and $45 for non-members — can be purchased at the chamber website. To register and for more information, go to the DACC website or phone 313-584-6100.

“We are delighted to host our mayors and look forward to our continued work together,” DACC President Jackie Lovejoy said. “Our corner of southeast Michigan is growing and changing, with more than 5,000 new homeowners annually supporting our local economies and over 65 new businesses in 2022.

“Everyone working together helps shape our region as a great place to live, work and thrive. The infrastructure, programs and the strength of our business community and residents are essential to bring us into the future.”

About Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud

The son of immigrant parents, Hammoud has been an unwavering advocate for his hometown of Dearborn for more than a decade. As mayor, he is committed to reinventing government to deliver results for working families and residents in every corner of the city.

Throughout his career, Hammoud has provided leadership for Michigan and Dearborn with a thoughtful, pragmatic approach to government that puts people first. As the city’s seventh mayor, that will include investing in infrastructure, improving public health and safety, and delivering quality services while lowering the tax burden on residents.

In three terms representing Dearborn in the Michigan House of Representatives, Hammoud has pushed for resources and shaped policy to improve quality of life and create a more resilient city. That work secured nearly $100 million in direct investment in transformational infrastructure projects such as the Miller-Rotunda Bridge. He remains committed to addressing Dearborn’s aging infrastructure while pursuing innovative solutions to mitigate chronic flooding and upgrade technology to improve the city’s operations.

His roots in environmental advocacy date back to his election as the youngest member for the Michigan League of Conservation Voters in 2014 where he fought to protect Michigan’s land, air, and water, and develop environmentally conscious policy. As state representative, he rallied the community to hold polluters accountable and provided the blueprint for the current policy passed by city council to improve Dearborn’s air quality.

Blending his background in epidemiology and finance, Hammoud has also served as a state and national health expert advising major health care systems where he developed strategies to maximize revenue streams, create cost-saving strategies, and identify gaps in health care coverage. This included helping manage the $45 billion UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust Fund while at the Center for Healthcare Research and Transformation, as well as serving as the vice chair of Michigan’s $30 billion Health and Human Services Budget in the Michigan House. As mayor, he will use this experience to help properly fund Dearborn’s pension system and maximize city revenue while creating cost-savings that provide tax relief.

A product of Dearborn Public Schools and three-time graduate of the University of Michigan, Hammoud believes in the transformative power of education. He has master’s degrees in business administration and public health, and a bachelor’s degree in science.

About Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi

Bazzi has served in the U.S. Marines and worked for decades as a Ford Motor Co. engineer, living in Dearborn Heights since 1997. Born in Lebanon, he immigrated to the United States at age 10, graduating from Fordson High School.

After school, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps, serving from 1984 to 1988 in active duty. Bazzi later served in the Marine Corps Reserve from 1999 to 2016, rising in rank to gunnery sergeant. During his 21 years of service in the Marine Corps, Bazzi said he served as military police, intelligence chief, and in operations and intelligence as a senior enlisted leader. He worked on a program supported by the U.S. State Department to help newly elected officials in Morocco and Tunisia embrace democracy.

Bazzi also worked around the world to help counter terrorism, work with U.S. embassies, and train foreign militaries of U.S. allies.

Bazzi earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in aerospace engineering from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Florida.

He first worked at Boeing, serving as a quality manager and lead auditor, and then joined Ford in 1999, becoming a product development engineer. Working for 23 years at Ford, he retired from the auto company after becoming mayor.

Bazzi has been active with veteran’s groups, serving as president of Ford’s Veterans Network Group and commander of the Dearborn Allied War Veterans Council.