Debbie Guido-Allen promoted to president of Corewell Health Dearborn Hospital

DEARBORN — Debbie Guido-Allen has been promoted to president, Corewell Health Dearborn Hospital, the new name for Beaumont Hospital, Dearborn. She will begin her role Feb. 6.

Guido-Allen currently serves as interim president of Corewell Health William Beaumont University Hospital. She has also been chief operating officer at the campus for the past three years.

“Debbie is a tremendous leader who has a long history of advocating for our patients. She’s a compassionate nurse and a talented administrator. I am confident she will serve the Dearborn community well,” said Nancy Susick, Corewell Health East Chief Operating Officer for acute and post-acute services.

Previously, she served as chief nursing officer at Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital. A registered nurse since 1986, Guido-Allen has held multiple other staff, leadership and administrative positions throughout her more than 30-year career.

“I’m honored to be the new president of our Dearborn campus, and I’m looking forward to leading a wonderful team that improves health, instills humanity and inspires hope,” Guido-Allen said. “I love the Dearborn area and I’m eager to get to know the community better.”

Guido-Allen is a member of the American Organization of Nurse Executives, the Michigan Organization of Nurse Leaders, where she is a past president, and the American College of Healthcare Executives.

A fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, Guido-Allen also serves on the Oakland University School of Nursing Board of Visitors and is a commissioner on the State of Michigan Certificate of Need Commission.

She has a bachelor’s degree in Nursing from Oakland University and an mater’s degree in Health Care Administration from American InterContinental University.