Sam Baydoun named to Century 21 hall of fame

DEARBORN — Dearborn Realtor Sam Baydoun was inducted into the Century 21 Dick Loughlin International Hall of Fame recently.

Baydoun — also a Wayne County commissioner representing Dearborn and Allen Park — was recognized because of his dedication the advancement of real estate professionals and commitment to giving back, a Century 21 press release said. He was honored at the recent One21 Experience, the company’s global networking and learning event.

The hall of fame designation is presented to the most elite independent sales professionals in the Century 21 system. Baydoun works for Century 21 Curran and Oberski in Dearborn. To be considered, sales associates must be affiliated with the Century 21 system a minimum of 10 years, with eight years at Centurion level production, including the current year.

“Sam is truly an amazing individual who has dedicated his life to serving others, from the extraordinary experiences he delivers to his real estate clients to the efforts he makes supporting those in need throughout his Michigan community” said Michael Miedler, president and CEO, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “He exemplifies what it means to be an integral member of the communities he and his team serve every day.”

A member of the Century 21 system for over 35 years, Sam was a Centurion producer in 2022 who is committed to elevating the real estate profession throughout Michigan. He has served as president of the Dearborn Area Board of Realtors and was recognized as Realtor of the Year twice over the past 20 years.

In addition, he continuously goes out of his way to help those in need as an enthusiastic supporter of Habitat for Humanity and the Boys and Girls Club in Detroit, and most recently, during the COVID-19 pandemic, personally sponsoring, hosting and serving lunches to first responders as a thank you for their service.

“There is no better Century 21 brand ambassador than Sam,” said Adam Oberski, Broker owner of Century 21 Curran & Oberski “He serves as a leader and mentor to not only the affiliated agents throughout our company but to the broader Dearborn community. I could not imagine someone more deserving of this honor and look forward to watching him achieve even more success in the future.”