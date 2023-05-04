Camp Dearborn to celebrate 75 years with family-friendly celebration June 30-July 1

DEARBORN – Camp Dearborn, the city’s unique recreational retreat in Milford, will mark its 75th anniversary June 30 and July 1 with a family-friendly celebration, featuring activities for all ages.

Families can enjoy a variety of fun activities on both days, including a giant sprinkler Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

Free putt-putt golf at the Camp’s Adventureland course will be available from 5:30 to 9 p.m. June 30, and a six-hole disc golf course will welcome players both days. Adult golfers can work on their stroke by purchasing a bucket of range balls at Mystic Creek from noon to 4 p.m. July 1 for $4.

Food trucks will offer a variety of cuisines for attendees to satisfy their hunger.

Curious and nostalgic participants can look forward to the Camp Dearborn Memories display, showcasing more than seven decades of photographs, as well as the city’s plan for the future development of what was originally called the “Citizens’ Country Club.”

Early in the evening, musical entertainment will be provided June 30 by Holly & The Johnnies — a high energy rock band playing many of the hits of the past five decades — and July 1 by the Jody Raffoul Band, a popular band in the Detroit-Windsor area that has opened for Kid Rock and Bon Jovi.

Fireworks displays over the main lake will cap off each evening, beginning at dusk.

The celebration will run from 5:30-9 p.m. June 30 and from noon to 10:30 p.m. July 1.

Tickets, which include gate admission and parking, are available at www.campdearborn.com from May 8 through June 9. Prior to June 1, tickets for June 30 are priced at $8, tickets for July 1 are $16, and a two-day ticket is $21.

From June 1 through 9, ticket prices are $16, $32 and $42.

For further information, go to www.campdearborn.com or call 248-684-6000.