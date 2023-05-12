Dearborn Heights schedules public hearing to address impending water safety, quality initiatives

Residents may provide comments regarding project and funding

HEIGHTS – The city will host a public hearing regarding its plans to execute its proposed initiatives regarding the replacement of lead water service lines, obsolete water meters and aging water main pipelines throughout the city.

The hearing will take place at 6 p.m. May 22 at City Hall. Residents may attend and express their questions and comments regarding the project.

Under this project, approximately 2,000 lead service lines will be replaced, as well as all existing water meters — plus replenishment of the city’s inventory — totaling approximately 30,000 units. Several miles of aging water lines that are prone to repeated failures will also be replaced. Replacement of the lead lines is a mandated project by the state.

While the city is mandated to complete a portion of this initiative — lead service line replacement — it must still seek out the most economical means to fund the overall project. One resource, the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund, could provide a low-cost loan and offer up to a 50 percent funding match of the anticipated $34.3 million cost if approved. Because of the city’s financial standing, it qualifies for forgiveness of the state’s contribution of approximately $17.15 million.

“The safe and proper maintenance of our community’s water supply is something our residents deserve and rightfully expect” Mayor Bill Bazzi said. “It is frustrating that some of these projects – which have directly impacted many of our residents and businesses — have languished for so long with no results. They can be assured that water safety, its efficient transmission and accurate accounting of its usage are high priorities of this administration, and we will bring this to a successful completion.”

Additional information relating to this public hearing, along with proposed project details can be viewed on the city website.