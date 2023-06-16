Dearborn police seek public assistance to identify driver, vehicle involved in pedestrian hit-and-run

DEARBORN – Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a vehicle and its driver involved in a pedestrian hit-and-run June 15.

Between 1 and 1:30 p.m June 15, a pedestrian was struck by an unknown vehicle near the southbound Greenfield bus stop, just south of Ford Road. The vehicle fled and is believed to have sustained front-end damage as a result of the collision.

The 58-year-old victim sustained severe injuries and is currently in critical condition at an area hospital. The investigation is ongoing and detectives are continuing to follow leads.

The Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the vehicle and identifying the driver. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 313-943-2241. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may call CrimeStoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.

“I am asking anyone with information to please come forward and assist us with this investigation,” Police Chief Issa Shahin said. “It is important that we gather all the facts to determine how the collision occurred that night.”