Dearborn Recreation offers a variety of summer activities for kids

DEARBORN – A fun-filled summer awaits Dearborn youngsters, because of the many classes, activities and programs offered by the Parks & Recreation Department.

Swimming (Indoor) — offered at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center daily from 1 to 5 p.m. Cost: Daily resident admission fee ($8 for children ages 4 to 12 and $10 for youngsters ages 13 to 17), free for passholders. Call 313-943-2350 for information.

Swimming (Outdoor) — open swimming is offered daily from 1 to 6 p.m. at Ford Woods, Lapeer, Summer-Stephens and Ten Eyck and from 1 to 8 p.m. at Dunworth through Aug. 13. Dunworth Pool will offer open swimming Aug. 14 through Sept. 4 weekdays from 4 to 7 p.m. and weekends and holidays from noon to 6 p.m. Summer pool tags, good for unlimited admittance to the outdoor pools, are available at the service desk of the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center. Cost: Free for residents ages 13 and under, and $60 for residents ages 14 to 17. Call 313-943-2350 for details.

Swimming Lessons — offered at each of the outdoor pools in two-week sessions that run Monday through Thursday for 30 minutes. Sessions are offered at Dunworth, Lapeer, Summer Stephens and Ten Eyck pools June 19 to 29, July 10 to 20 and July 24 to Aug. 3.

Dunworth Pool features a fourth session Aug. 7 to 17. Register at the service desk of the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center. Cost: $65 for residents. All participants must also obtain a pool tag. Call 313 943-2350 for more information.

Synchronized Swim — designed to teach the basic skills of synchronized swimming to youngsters ages 7 to 17. Practices are held at the outdoor pools and the program culminates with the Annual Synchronized Swim Show, July 26, at Dunworth Pool.

Register at the service desk of the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center. Cost: $18 for residents and the acquisition of a pool tag. Contact us at 313-943-2350.

Football and Cheerleading — offered through the Dearborn Lions, which is administered by the Dearborn Youth Football Association. The Dearborn Lions has four teams — flag football (ages 6 to 7), freshman (ages 8 to 9), junior varsity, (ages 10 to 11) and varsity (ages 12 to 13) — and offers opportunities for both football players and cheerleaders. Practice begins in early August and games are played at Edsel Ford and Fordson High Schools.

Registration information can be found at dearbornlions.org. Call 313-400-8824 for details.

Ice Skating Lessons — classes meet Wednesdays for six weeks at the Dearborn Ice Skating Center, beginning July 19. Classes include Beginner through Basic 5 from 5 to 5:40 p.m. and all levels of Freestyle, Basic 6 and Adult from 5:40 to 6:20 p.m. Register at dearborniceskatingcenter.com or by visiting the DISC. Cost: $78 for residents. Call 313- 943-4098 for information.

Ice Skating — open ice skating is offered at the Dearborn Ice Skating Center. Call for times and fees or go to dearborniceskatingcenter.com. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Contact us at 313-943-4098 with questions.

Spray Parks — open at Crowley, Hemlock and Whitmore Bolles Parks daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. All Spray Parks are free. No pool tag is required. Children under age 10 must be accompanied by someone aged 16 or over. Call 313-943-2350.

Tennis — instructional clinics, featuring Quick Start Tennis, conducted by the Dearborn Community Tennis Association in three, two-week (Monday through Thursday) sessions and one, one-week session that meet at the Dearborn High courts. Sessions run June 19 to 29, July 10 to 14, July 17 to 27 and July 31 to Aug. 10. Pee Wee (ages 4 to 6) meets from 9 to 9:45 a.m., Grade School Introduction (ages 7 to 8) from 10 to 11 a.m., Middle School Introduction and Advanced Beginner (ages 9 to 13) from 11 to 12:30 p.m., and High School Development and Varsity Excellence (ages 14 to 18) from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Resident costs: Pee Wee, $75; Grade School Introduction, $85; Middle School Introduction and Advanced Beginner, $105; High School Development and Varsity Excellence, $145. Costs for the one-week session are pro-rated. Register at dearborncta.com.

Summer Children’s Theater — offers children ages 6 to 12 a hands-on introduction to the world of theater. Participants meet weekdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center from Aug. 9 to 19. The Summer Children’s Theater culminates with a full-scale production of “Suessical Kids” Aug. 18 at 6 p.m. and Aug. 19 at 2 p.m. Rashid Baydoun will direct this production. Cost: $158. Register at dearborntheater.com. Call 313-943-2354 for details.

Track & Field — Dearborn Track Club instructors will teach participants in grades 3 to 12 how to sprint, run distances, high jump, throw the discus, long jump, compete in hurdles and toss the shot put in this program, which meets Tuesdays and Thursdays at Dearborn High from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. through Aug. 8 (no meetings July 4 and 6). Cost: $60. Register at dearborntrackclub.weebly.com.